Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $46,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,708. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

