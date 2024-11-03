Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

