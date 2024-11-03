Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

