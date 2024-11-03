Principal Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $109.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.