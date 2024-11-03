Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

