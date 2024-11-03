Principal Securities Inc. Buys 3,829 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

