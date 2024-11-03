Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 692.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

