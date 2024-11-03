Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

