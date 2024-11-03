Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

