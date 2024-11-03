Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 769 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.