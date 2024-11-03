Princeton Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. 7,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $70,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

