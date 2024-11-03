Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.