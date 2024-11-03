PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.67-1.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.
PPL Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $33.38.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
