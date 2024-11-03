PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.67-1.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $33.38.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

