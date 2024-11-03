Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 872.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.
Postal Realty Trust Price Performance
PSTL stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 159.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.