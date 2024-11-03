Positron (POSC) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Positron to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.08% -83.97% -27.60%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Positron has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s peers have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Positron and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.13 Positron Competitors $974.05 million $81.52 million 9.84

Positron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Positron and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron Competitors 287 826 2136 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,878.01%. Given Positron’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Positron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Positron peers beat Positron on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

