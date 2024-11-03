Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,675 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after buying an additional 700,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 1,478,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,343. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTLO

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.