Piper Sandler Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $51.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

OLN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Olin by 357.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

