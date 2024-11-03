Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,020 shares of company stock worth $9,386,366 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 365,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

