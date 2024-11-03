Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $191.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $222.30. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,731,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

