Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $191.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $222.30. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,731,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

