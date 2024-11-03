Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.7 %

PINS stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

