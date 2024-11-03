PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. PHINIA has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

