Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,019 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,667,000.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

ULS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W cut UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

