Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amdocs by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

