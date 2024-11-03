Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. 46,894,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,200,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

