PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,000,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

