Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 64,617 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group makes up about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $392.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,873.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 375,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,873.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $375,487. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

