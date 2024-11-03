Pembroke Management LTD Has $3.47 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.6 %

GIL stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.