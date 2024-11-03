Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Couchbase by 147.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 64.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BASE opened at $16.25 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $833.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Insider Activity

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,636 shares of company stock worth $149,764. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.