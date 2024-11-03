Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,395 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $50.95 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,542 shares of company stock worth $30,014,030 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.