Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

