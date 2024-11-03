PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and $1.71 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.54 or 0.99705824 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,983.02 or 0.99507467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PeiPei (ETH)

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,335,213,487 tokens. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,335,213,486.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.0000001 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,653,879.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars.

