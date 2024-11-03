Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.29.
Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
