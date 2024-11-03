PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -38.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,640,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,830,846.98. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,307,400 shares of company stock worth $137,242,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.