Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.76 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Paylocity by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,902,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

