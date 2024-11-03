Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $110.06 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $110.06 million and approximately $436,542.24 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

