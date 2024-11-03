Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $110.08 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $110.08 million and approximately $451,946.50 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.