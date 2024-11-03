Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,101,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,786 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $335,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 578,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

