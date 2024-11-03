Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) recently released its earnings report for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on October 31, 2024, detailing the financial results of the period.

According to the report, Organon & Co. reported a revenue of $1.6 billion, demonstrating a 5% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange effects. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.38, while the adjusted diluted EPS was recorded at $0.87. The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $459 million, inclusive of $51 million attributed to IPR&D and milestones.

The information provided in the earnings release, along with the accompanying exhibits, is considered as “furnished” and not “filed,” as per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Investors are advised that the content of this current report will not be incorporated by reference into any future filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act unless specifically indicated.

Furthermore, a conference call was announced by Organon & Co. to discuss the financial results. Alongside this, the company made available a Company Information Presentation regarding the quarter’s financial performance. The presentation is accessible on the investor relations section of Organon & Co.’s official website.

Organon & Co. highlighted forward-looking statements in both the press release and the Company Information Presentation, emphasizing the various factors that could potentially impact actual results compared to the projections made.

As part of the financial disclosure, the company provided details on its financial statements and exhibits in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The document outlines key information on earnings, financial conditions, and operational performance for the specified period.

Organon & Co. also offered insights into the performance of its Women’s Health, Biosimilars, and Established Brands segments, demonstrating growth in certain areas offset by anticipated impacts. The company remains optimistic about the expected financial performance for the remainder of the year, anticipating continued revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the complete Form 8-K filing, including all exhibits, for comprehensive details regarding Organon & Co.’s financial outcomes and strategic direction for the future.

