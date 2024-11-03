Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.37 and last traded at $170.93. Approximately 1,432,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,280,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

