Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.08.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.