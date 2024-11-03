Optas LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $5,573,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $190.95 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

