Optas LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Optas LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $986.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

