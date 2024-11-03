Optas LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Optas LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

