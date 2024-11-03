Optas LLC Buys 419 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,616,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,803,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

