Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 435.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Open Text by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

