Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 177.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

