Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Critical Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.63%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.23 $69.41 million $1.45 1.37 Okeanis Eco Tankers $413.10 million 2.04 $145.25 million $3.78 6.93

This table compares Performance Shipping and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19% Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Performance Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

