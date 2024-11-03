OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
OCFC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on OCFC
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanFirst Financial
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.