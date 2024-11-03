OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OCFC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

