Nvwm LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 283,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,416,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $72.54. 6,409,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

