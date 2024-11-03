Nvwm LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,036.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.29.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,787.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

